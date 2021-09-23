JONESBORO — Timmy Ray Veteto, 66, of Jonesboro passed away at his home in Jonesboro on Sept. 16, 2021.
Tim was born Nov. 25, 1954, in Jonesboro. He married Michelle Arlene McCormick on March 17, 1973, in Jonesboro.
Tim and Michelle spent 48 wonderful years together. They raised four children and numerous beloved pets.
He and Michelle loved working with the Teddy Bear Cop Program where they gave away over 50,000 Teddy bears to promote seat belt safety. They also gave away over 50 wheelchairs to those in need.
Tim enjoyed gardening in his spare time. Every year he planted his banana trees and loved to watch them grow.
Tim is dearly loved and will truly be missed.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Henry Veteto, mother, Jewel Holloway Veteto, wife, Michelle Veteto, son, Stephen Veteto, two brothers, Barnett Veteto and Duawayne Veteto, and three sisters, Alberta Cambron, Joyce Riga and Betty Lou Cude.
He is survived by his son, David Veteto and wife Connie of Jonesboro; daughter, Regina Taylor and husband Tony of Heber Springs; son, Doug Veteto and wife Kelly of Pocahontas; grandchildren, Tyler Garrett, Jessica Williams, Tristan Veteto, Zachary Veteto, Aaron Veteto, Caitlyn Veteto, Christopher Taylor, Randy Morris, Bryce Morris, David Taylor, Aubrey Tomlinson, Cody Veteto and Kelsey Jo Groves; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church located at 1107 E. Highland Drive, Jonesboro 72401.
The church will provide lunch after the service for family and friends.
Following the lunch, Tim and Michelle Veteto will be laid to rest in Lake City Memorial Cemetery on S. Lake Street, past the ball fields (no address available).
All family and friends are welcome to attend.
Online registry: www.faithfuneralservice.net
