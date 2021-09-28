BROOKLAND — Timothy “TJ” Jay Fowler, formerly of Brookland, departed this life Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the age of 63 at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
He was born April 4, 1958, in Indiana to the late George and Thelma Fowler.
TJ was of the Pentecostal belief and would go to church when he could with his friend Randy.
He always loved spending time riding his motorcycle or going fishing. Tim would always have fun and joke around.
He loved watching TV and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by four brothers, Jerry (Beverly) Fowler of Sedgwick, Mike (Cherry) Fowler of Jonesboro, Steve (Shirley) Fowler of Pocahontas and David Fowler of Sikeston, Mo.; three sisters, Brenda (Harold) McGinnis of Harrisburg, Debbie (Steve) Alsup of Jonesboro and Kathy Stewart of Horseshoe Bend; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding a graveside memorial service beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday in Pine Log Cemetery with Tony Fowler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you please consider donations to the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House, 1148 E. Matthews Ave., Jonesboro 72401 or the NEA Humane Society, 6111 E. Highland Drive, Jonesboro 72401.
Online registry: www. emersonfuneralhome.com
