BAY — Tommye Sue Powers 83, of Bay passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Craighead County Nursing Home.
She was born Aug. 2, 1938, in Jonesboro to Wayne and Faye Harris Sanders. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bay.
She was an avid tennis and golf player. She loved playing bingo, working word searches, enjoyed coloring and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She attended college late in life when she acquired certification as a surgical technician. She was employed by Methodist Hospital in Memphis from which she retired.
Survivors include two daughters, Dana Fletcher (Chuck) and Tonja Martin, all of Jonesboro; three sisters, Linda Clark and Terrie Thompson, both of Jonesboro, and Maxanne Durkee (Jay) of San Clemente, Calif.; five grandchildren, Devin Montgomery (Brad), Joshua Ferguson (Amber), Amber Thompson (Jeffery), Corey Martin (Brittney) and Zachery Martin; 10 great-grandchildren, Laynee Montgomery, Addison Montgomery, Jett Ferguson, Lynley Ferguson, Tripp Johnson, Tawnee Thompson, Aria Thompson, Asher Thompson, Noah Martin and Caroline Martin; and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Faye Sanders, and one great-grandchild, Annabelle Michelle Johnson.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in Jonesboro Memorial Park.
Online registry: www.faithfuneralservice.net
