JONESBORO — Tonya Lynn Jones, 51, of Jonesboro passed from this life Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
She was born to Larry and Doris Steakley on June 12, 1970, in Osceola. Tonya graduated from East Poinsett County High School in 1988 and was a member of Central Baptist Church.
She enjoyed going to the lake, shopping and cooking for her family.
Tonya was preceded in death by her father, Larry Steakley.
Tonya is survived by her husband, Gary Jones of Jonesboro; daughter, Murphy McFerrin of Jonesboro; son, Jack Jones of Jonesboro; mother, Doris Steakley of Lepanto; sisters, Penny Defeno, Pam Bryan, Cindy Marshall and Connie Herrod; and grandson, Kamden McFerrin.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Rebecca Tuck and her staff, Dr. Allen Nixon and his staff, Dr. Kevin Collins and his staff, and the staff of the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Emerson Funeral Home with Jay Jacobs officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
