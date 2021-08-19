TRUMANN — Tracy Dale Knight, 48, of Trumann passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 1, 1972, in Harrisburg to Burl and Kathy Welch Knight. He enjoyed riding four-wheelers, spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, and was a Chevrolet man.
Survivors include three children, Chasity Thompson (Jacob) of Brinkley and Trey Knight (Cydney) and Giovanni Arnold, all of Trumann; four grandchildren, Jayden Thompson, Kali Thompson, Anna Thompson and Abigail Thompson; two brothers; one sister; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Burl Knight and Kathy Welch Knight, and one daughter, Jaelynn Knight.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. this evening, Aug. 20, at Faith Funeral Service in Manila.
Online registry: www.faithfuneralservice.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.