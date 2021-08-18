JONESBORO — The Rev. Van L. Gilbert, 83, of Jonesboro went to be with his heavenly father on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
His spirit left his earthly body from the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
He was born in Little Rock to George and Myrtle Gilbert on June 4, 1938. He was a pastor for the Assembly of God churches for over 55 years.
He was in the pulpit at Monnie Springs Assembly of God Church in Roland, Calvary Assembly of God Church in Benton, Ashdown Assembly of God Church, Calico Rock Assembly of God Church, Lake City Assembly of God Church (his longest tenure of 19 years) and Greenfield Assembly of God Church in Harrisburg.
He was a business partner in 4-Star Glass windshield repair for many years. He built up the business and then sold the company.
He was an avid golfer and was extremely proficient. One of his favorite things to do was spend time with his family and have fun with his grands and his great-grands. They loved playing with Grandpa/Gramps.
V.L. survived childhood illnesses and served his Lord and Savior until his last breath. Even through surgeries, crippling arthritis and asthma, his God gave him healing. He never took a single medicine until the last year of his life.
He believed God had a plan and purpose for him. We, as a family, believe he fulfilled the purpose.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jason Van Gilbert, brothers, G.H. Gilbert and Charles Gilbert; and sisters, Audrey Heard, Evelyn Brown, Mollie Bradley and Georgie Troutman.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Barbara Gilbert of the home; daughters, Terri Sanders and husband Bobby of Cave City and Trena Shedd and husband David of Manila; grandchildren, Jeremiah Sanders and wife Misty, Tabitha Sanders, Michael Shedd and wife Brittney, Mikayla Newton and husband Aaron, and McKenzie Waddell and husband Cory; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. today, Aug. 19, at Trumann Assembly of God Church with Brother Kenneth Doke officiating and Emerson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Burial will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with Jeremiah Sanders, Michael Shedd, Ian Sanders, Cory Waddell, Aaron Newton, and good friend and deacon Gary Metz serving as pallbearers.
Visitation was 5 to 7 Wednesday night, Aug. 18, at Emerson Memorial Chapel.
For lasting memorials, please consider Trumann First Assembly of God Church, 27316 W. Main Extended, Trumann 72472, or the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House, 1148 E. Matthews Ave., Jonesboro 72401.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
