JONESBORO — Vincent Smith, formerly of Redfield, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, in Jonesboro. He was 89.
He was born Dec. 2, 1931, in Reader to Willis Stratton Smith and Agnes Lum Vincent Smith. He spoke proudly of his hometown of Reader and his experiences there as a boy.
Vincent met the love of his life, Mary Jeannette Clayton Smith of Atlantic Highlands, N.J, in 1951, in New Jersey while stationed there with the U.S. Army.
After their marriage, he convinced his Yankee bride to settle in the South, and they raised their family in Monroe, La., Texarkana and Pine Bluff.
Vincent worked for 42 years as a signalman for Union Pacific Railroad. He was a passionate outdoorsman who often said he felt closest to God when fishing from his boat on the Arkansas River.
His love for fishing was surpassed only by his love for his family.
A beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Vincent – lovingly known as “Pop” – is survived by his four children, Vincent F. Smith (Terry) of Beebe, Mary Smith Owen (Gurvis) of Jonesboro, Katharine Smith Mullis of Little Rock and Thomas C. Smith of Jonesboro, as well as nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his three sisters, Rhea Smith Sarrett, Waldeen Smith Beard and Betty Smith Lamkin.
Vincent was preceded in death by his parents and his four brothers, Sid, Laddie, Vernie and Royce Smith.
Vincent will be remembered as a mentor, a role model and a father figure to many. Throughout his life, he was actively involved in his community. For more than 14 years, he was known as “Coach” to his Babe Ruth baseball players.
He was an active member of the American Legion, Redfield Silver Streaks, Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pine Bluff. He volunteered for the VA, frequently participated in community service activities, and touched countless lives along the way.
Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pine Bluff.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave., Pine Bluff 71601.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
