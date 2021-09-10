TRUMANN — Violet Jade Miller, infant daughter of Michelle Miller Hill and Dakota Doyle, departed this life Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. She was born April 1, 2021, in Little Rock.
Survivors include her mother and stepdad, Michelle and Austin Hill of Trumann; her dad and stepmom Dakota and Mallory Burchell Doyle of Trumann; and two stepsisters, Nevaeh Doyle and Kinsley Dillinger, both of Trumann.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. John Medlock officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Thompson Funeral Home of Trumann.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Doyle and Austin Hill.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.