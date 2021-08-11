JONESBORO — Virgil Eugene Donovan, 90, of Jonesboro passed away from this life Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
He was born Feb. 23, 1931, in Redwing, Kan., to Dale Henry Donovan and Alice Cromwell Donovan.
Virgil served his country in the Army for 20 years. He retired as a chief warrant officer 3.
He served in the Korean War and two tours in Vietnam. He was the recipient of many awards, including the Purple Heart.
After retiring, he and his family moved to Clover Bend. He served as a volunteer fireman and was secretary/treasurer of the department for several years.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Hoxie.
He and Nancy moved to Southwind Heights in Jonesboro where they presently live. Virgil was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Virgil and Nona Faye “Nancy” Arnn married on June 28, 1954, in Batesville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Delmar (Jean) Donovan; Carl (Joyce) Donovan; and his daughter, Barbara Kay (Juan) Zambrano.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Jonesboro; daughter, Jeanie Ann (Doug) Scroggs of Petit Jean; son, David Lee (D.J.) Donovan of Bellville, Texas; grandson, Derek Eugene Neeley of Terra Haute, Ind.; granddaughter, Kayla CynDel (Robert) Collinsworth of Navarre, Fla.; great-granddaughter, Amelia May Collinsworth of Navarre; and a multitude of extended family and friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Lasting memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
