JONESBORO — Ola Virginia “Jinny” Jackson Faulkner of Jonesboro departed this life at her home on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the age of 95.
She was born to the late Claude V. and Edith Jackson on March 23, 1926, in Jonesboro and was a graduate of Jonesboro High School.
Jinny was a member of First Baptist Church in Jonesboro. She loved gardening, spending time with her family and taking care of her cockatiel, Pretty Boy.
In addition to her parents, Jinny was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, four sisters and one brother.
She is survived by one son, Bill Faulkner of Calhoun, La.; one daughter, Tommie Faulkner of Jonesboro; two grandchildren, Shannon Rowton of West Monroe, La., and Alisha Kelly of Falls Church, Va.; one great-granddaughter, Bailey Rowton of West Monroe; and Tommie’s godson, Michael Passmore.
Friends may visit beginning at 1 p.m. Friday at Emerson Memorial Chapel. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m.
The burial will be held privately at a later date.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
