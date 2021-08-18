KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Virginia Lady Norfleet, 97, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, after an illness of pneumonia at the Garden Villa in John Knox Hospice.
Virginia was born Oct. 7, 1923, the first of four children born to Mr. and Mrs. J.F. (Virginia) Lady of Trumann, and grew up in Truman.
At the age of 15 Virginia accepted Jesus Christ and this experience lasted her a lifetime serving the Lord.
Virginia attended Trumann High School and graduated valedictorian and president of the class in 1941. Virginia attended Blue Mountain College earning a degree in music and English in 1945.
She was honored in 1945 as the permanent class president and was awarded Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities.
On June 12, 1945, Virginia married Frank Ford Norfleet. This began their life as a couple serving God, and she began her teaching career.
Later in life, she obtained her Master of Science in Counseling from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Virginia became a high school counselor for the Kansas City School District in 1967.
For 25 years, Virginia encouraged her students to pursue their dreams and goals. During her years as a counselor, Virginia helped numerous students obtain scholarships to continue their dreams.
She was very well-respected and known in the educational community.
As a minister’s wife, Virginia served on many committees within the church. One being the president of the Minister’s Wives at the Southern Baptist Convention in 1969.
She was a faithful member of Leawood Baptist Church where she also served as a deacon of the church. She enjoyed making visits to those who were homebound or in the hospital.
After Virginia retired from the Kansas City School District, she enjoyed attending concerts, the theater, traveling, entertaining friends and family, and helping others.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Frank, her daughter, Lady Beth, her parents, J.F. and Virginia Lady, and her siblings, Frank Lady Jr. and Mary Julia Houston.
Virginia is survived by her daughter and husband, Mary and Gerry Sepulveda of Blue Springs, Mo., her grandson and his wife, Brandon and Melissa Hail of Pleasant Hill, Mo., her sister, Lena Jo Wornat of Huntsville, Ala., and sister-in-law, Sue Lady of Jonesboro, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends.
The family will receive friends this evening (Aug. 19) from 6 to 7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. John Maley officiating. Burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Virginia Lady Norfleet Endowment, Missouri Baptist Foundation, Jefferson City, Mo., or to Leawood Baptist Church, 8200 State Line Road, Leawood, Kan.
As a family, we would like to thank the caregivers from Home Instead, The Village Helpers from John Knox, and the progressive care unit at St. Luke’s East for the comfort and care they gave mother, and in her final days, the staff at John Knox Hospice.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering is optional and social distancing will be observed.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
