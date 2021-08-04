BAY — Von Olan Smith, 92, of Bay passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at his home.
He was born May 8, 1929, in Lake City to Robert L. and Joan Stanley Smith.
Mr. Smith was a mechanic and was a member of Broadway Avenue Missionary Baptist Church. He was also a volunteer firefighter at Bay.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 69 years, Martha M. Beakley Smith, a daughter, Ann Wester, sisters, Ola Mae Fletcher and Peggy Ann Smith, brothers, J.B. Smith and Horace Smith and son-in-law, William King.
Survivors include his sons, Don (Connie) Smith and John Smith, daughter, Nora King, nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, brothers, Gary D. Smith and Jack Smith, son-in-law, Doyle Wester, and special family friend, Traci Ellington.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Broadway Avenue Missionary Baptist Church in Bay with Rick Jensen officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Log Cemetery, Brookland.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Bay Volunteer Fire Department.
Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
