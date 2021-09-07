TRUMANN — Walter Thomas Marvel, 95, of Trumann departed this life Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Jonesboro.
He was born in Dyess Colony and lived most of his life in Trumann. Walter was a retired Navy veteran and later employed by Hytrol.
He had been a part of the fellowship at Providence Baptist Church since 1964. Their steady faithfulness and his own devotion to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ carried Walter through his life.
He is now resting in the arms of his heavenly father.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Patsy Alice Robbins Marvel, his daughter, Robin Adona Marvel, and his loving fiancée of 10 years, Ruth Smith, who passed this summer on July 22.
Throughout his relationship with Mrs. Smith, Walter was blessed with the constant love and support of her children, David, Joe, Janet, JoAnn and Brenda, their spouses and families.
He is survived by his daughter, Judy Marvel, her husband Carl Stanis and their children, Miriam Sophia and Nicholas Aaron Stanis; his uncle, Dr. Wayne Smith of Paragould; and J.R., a beautiful yellow cat, the last of many animals Walter rescued and loved through the years.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. today, Sept. 8, in Oaklawn Cemetery in Jonesboro.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering will be optional and social distancing will be required.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
