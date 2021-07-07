BONO — Wayne Eugene Adams, 71, of Bono passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 21, 1949, to William Harrison and Effie Pearl Robinson Adams. Wayne worked for Krueger/World Color and was of the Baptist faith.
He loved wrestling and watching Westerns on TV.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Patrick Adams, brothers, Vercieal Adams and Billy Ray Adams, and a sister, Wilma Gum.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Wayne include two sons, Franklin Adams and Eugene Adams, two grandchildren, Gregory and Jaklyn Stone, a brother, Doyle (Joy) Adams, and two sisters, Shirley Dodson and Geneva Gray.
Chapel services will be 2 p.m. today at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro with Aaron Dodson officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Log Cemetery at Brookland. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. preceding the service.
Pallbearers will be Eric Adams, Brad Partee, Stacey Miser, Kyle Carter, Creston Adams and Bob Brice.
Honorary pallbearers will include Don Oswald, Dan Oswald, Richard Gum, Grayson Dodson, Ricky Adams and Kenneth Gum.
Special thank yous go to Dr. Barry Tedder, Darlene Shipman and Dr. David Vance for taking such good care of Wayne for over 24 years.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
