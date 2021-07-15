BALD KNOB — William Lee Von “W.L.” Davidson, 92, of Bald Knob, formerly of Manila, passed from this life Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Oakdale Nursing Home in Judsonia.
Born in Thida, he was the son of the late Robert and Laura Nolan Davidson and had served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean war.
He had been a longtime Manila resident before embarking on a new career as a farmer in Bald Knob in 2000.
W.L. had been a longtime employee of the Manila Public School District, working as a mechanic from 1967 until 2000. He had attended Westside Baptist Church and enjoyed being outdoors and deer hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Idella Yarbro Davidson; two brothers, Orville Davidson and Jerry Davidson; and three sisters, Audra Butler, Bertha Smith and Ludeen Murdaugh.
Survivors include his son, William Lee Von “W.L.” Davidson Jr. of Bald Knob; his daughter, Pamela Kaye McConnell of Searcy; and a brother, R.A. Davidson of Manila.
He also leaves two grandsons, Greg McConnell and Jeff McConnell, five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. today in the Manila Cemetery with the Rev. Eddie Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Howard Funeral Service of Manila.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Online registry: www.howardfuneralservice.com
