JONESBORO — William Edward Hollis II, 46, of Jonesboro passed from this life Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
He was born in Heidelberg, Germany, on Sept. 19, 1975, to Gene and Ruth Hollis. He graduated from Weiner High School in 1994 and attended Arkansas State University-Beebe for two years.
William worked for St. Bernards Medical Center for 25 years as a security officer. He attended church at various Assembly of God churches.
William enjoyed target practice, being outdoors, camping, hunting and fishing.
William was preceded in death by his father, Gene Hollis, and grandparents, Viola Brown, William Hollis and Hazel Hollis.
William is survived by his mother, Ruth Brown Hollis of Jonesboro; brother, Geoffrey Hollis (Angila) of Jonesboro; and nieces and nephews, Alison Leigh Herrera (Jacob), Jacob Lynn Hollis, Austin Scott, Katherine Hensley, Tyler Hensley, Rachel Mink and Sam Mink.
William also leaves behind a host of other family and friends.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Online registry: www. emersonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.