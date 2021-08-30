MONETTE — William Travis Parker, 83, of Monette passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born Aug. 29, 1937, in Baxter, Ala., to Henry and Dora Belcher Parker.
Mr. Parker was a retired truck driver who loved life, talking on the CB radio, coon hunting and Westerns and loved making people smile and laugh.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his wife of 47 years, Norma Jean Crunkilton Parker, and brothers, Jimmy and Jessie Parker.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories of Mr. Parker are his sons, William Dexter Parker (Janice), Norman Dean Parker (Janette) and Eric Dale Parker; daughter, Keyonna Cambron (Steve); 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and his sister, Helen Powell.
Funeral services were Monday at the First Baptist Church in Monette. Burial was in Monette Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home.
