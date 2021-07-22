JONESBORO — William “Dub” Parker, 86, of Jonesboro, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
He was born March 26, 1935, at Egypt to Marshall Daniel and Dorthy Connor Parker. He was a member of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Parker was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a truck driver until he retired. He enjoyed dancing and playing bingo.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Ida Faye Parker, his parents, son, Darrell Ray Parker, three brothers, Daniel, Gerald and David Parker, and three sisters, Laverne Melton, Carol Walker and Doris Benton.
Survivors include his son, Farrell Parker; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Parker of Jonesboro and Jimmy Parker of Smithfield, N.C.; sisters, Thelma Porter and Deborah Brooks of Jonesboro, Barbara Hendrix of Ash Flat, Mary Bagwell of Smithville, Sharon Vernor of Harrisburg and Cathy Ezell of Bono.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday in Johnson Cemetery at Cash with Brother Tom Herndon officiating. No visitation is scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
