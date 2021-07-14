JONESBORO — Dr. William T. “Bill” Shanlever, 83, of Jonesboro, passed from this life Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center after a brief bout with cancer.
Bill was born April 19, 1938, to the late Dr. RC Shanlever and Dorothy Thomas Shanlever.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his stepmother, Mary Jane Nisbett Shanlever who raised him after his mother passed while giving birth.
Bill was born and raised in Jonesboro until he attended and graduated high school from Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tenn.
After graduating from the University of Alabama and attending the University of Arkansas Medical School, he served in the Navy for three years before moving to Houston, Texas, to complete his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Baylor University.
He returned to Jonesboro in 1971 where he opened his private practice of 32 years.
Bill loved his family and friends, along with hunting and fishing. After retirement he enjoyed his lake home, playing senior softball, beanbag baseball, and cornhole, along with cheering on his Alabama Crimson Tide teams.
Most importantly, Bill loved spending time with his family.
Bill was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church and served on many boards including the church administrative board, was a member of the Arkansas Medical Society for 50-plus years, the advisory board of the Arkansas State University School of Nursing, and Catfish Club. He was a board member of the John T. Gray School.
Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gayle, of the home; daughters, Carolyn Hammons (favorite son-in-law Matt), of Harvest, Ala., and Susan Shanlever (Kim Hester); brothers, Charles Shanlever (Jane) of Crystal Lake, Ill., and Dr. Sam Shanlever (Judy) of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Whitney Hammons (Mike O’Sullivan) and Jordan Hammons (Kalae Harden); and his beloved cat, Elvira.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church with Pastor John Miles officiating. A visitation will precede the service from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will follow the service in Jonesboro Memorial Park.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Craighead-Poinsett County Medical Society and Alliance, and Catfish Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church, First United Methodist Church, 801 S. Main St., Jonesboro 72401.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
