TRUMANN — Mrs. Willie Jo Webb, 87, of Trumann passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Hospice House in Jonesboro.
She was born in Fulton, Miss., and was a lifelong resident of Trumann. She was retired from Singer and also worked at Family Dollar after retirement.
She was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Trumann.
She was the daughter of the late Vernie M. and Guila Turner McDaniel. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Boyd Griffin, and two brothers, Billy McDaniel and John McDaniel.
She is survived by her husband of the home, James Webb; two daughters, Tammy Blagg of Trumann and Deborah Jo Wood of Copperas Cove, Texas; one son, Stevie Dale DuVall of Farmland, Ind.; two sisters, Helen Maxwell of Hardy and Joyce McDermott of Branson, Mo.; one brother, Vernie McDaniel of Meridian, Miss.; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 this evening at Thompson Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Bobby Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Danny Webb, Robert McDaniel, Austin Jones, Justin Liles, Matthew Jarrett and John P. Latham.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
