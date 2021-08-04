JONESBORO — Wilma Booher Nixon, 82, began her eternal life on July 29, 2021.
She was born in Bono in 1939. She attended Jonesboro High School and then married her first husband of 25 years, Herman Booher.
They had two children, James Booher and Sheree (Gary) Cox. They spent most of their married lives in California.
She worked as a lab specialist at Basic Foods for several years while also being there for her family and friends.
She always volunteered to be room mother and helped friends and neighbors whenever there was a need.
She and Herman started their own plumbing business before Herman passed.
She later married Ronald Nixon in 1985. They were married for 36 years until her passing. Their blended family included children, Cynthia (David) Letsch, Ronald (Beth) Nixon Jr., Dan (Kristine) Nixon, Teresa Fair and Lisa (Conrad) Wiser.
Together they had many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Wilma was a great seamstress. She spent many late nights sewing for herself and family. She also had a passion for gardening both vegetables and flowers.
She always provided a home-cooked meal and an easy smile with a cup of coffee to anyone who came to her home.
She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling, as well as a late-night card game with family.
She was saved and baptized in the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mattie and Jona Duncan, sisters, Lorene Ross and Melba Black, and brother, Kenny Duncan.
Her unconditional love and support will forever stay in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
A celebration of her life will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Kellers Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
