TRUMANN — Wilmer Coin, 89, of Trumann passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Portia to Robert Coin and Ola Mae Willis Coin. He enjoyed cutting wood, gardening and working on his honey-do list for his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Wilmer “Tommy” Coin (Heather) and Randy Coin (Teresa), both of Trumann; one sister, Imogene Minga (Shirley) of Trumann; one sister-in-law, Linda Coin of Trumann; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Coin and Ola Mae Willis Coin; wife, Lucinda Earlene Coin; one son, Michael Keith Coin; and three great-grandchildren, Sawyer Morgan, Samuel Stall and Silas Stall.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Jonesboro Memorial Park with Brother Ricky Dobbins and Brother Kenneth Doke officiating under the direction of Faith Funeral Service.
