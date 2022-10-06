Your September 29 article mentioned the Jamestown Township, Michigan/Patmos Library defunding vote. That situation, where they voted to take the property tax millage from $174,654 in 2020 (per the Institute of Museums and Library Services data) to zero, is a very poor comparison to our situation here in Craighead County. We are voting to reduce the property tax millage from 2 to 1. Using 2021 numbers from the www.library.arkansas.gov when the Crowley Ridge Library System received $4,406,539 in property tax revenue, that would mean a reduction to $2,203,270. Many libraries operate well on that level of funding and less.
In 2021, the Crowley Ridge Library System had expenditures of $3,538,714 and currently have $6.5M in checking accounts stockpiled from excess revenues over the years. If the vote passes, the library could choose to continue operating at around $3.5M in annual expenditures using $1.3M of their prior surplus revenues and not reduce any of their branches, employees, or services. Or they could choose to take a hard look at their current spending and evaluate where they are and aren’t getting a good of return for their money and trim a few expenses. In today’s environment, most businesses and families are doing the same evaluation – I don’t think that it’s asking too much of our governmental agencies to do likewise.
