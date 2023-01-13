This year marks the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech delivered during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
Today a gathering of 250,000 people in Washington D.C. – and that speech – may seem like simple things, but in 1963 it was not. Here’s some historical context.
1963 marked the 100th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War. After the war, and ratification of the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery, Reconstruction offered some civil rights protection for African Americans until 1877, when federal troops were withdrawn from the South and Jim Crow laws began to be put on the books to enforce segregation and voting suppression. And that era, along with many court battles challenging those laws, continued as 1963 arrived. In January of that year, during his inaugural address, Alabama Gov. George Wallace pledged: “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.”
In April, Dr. King, with others, was arrested in Birmingham, Ala., for violating a court injunction prohibiting public civil rights demonstrations in the city. In response to some white clergy who criticized the demonstration, King began writing his essay “Letter From Birmingham Jail” on pieces of paper that were smuggled out through his lawyers.
King explained why nonviolent demonstrations against the city’s segregation ordinances were necessary. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” King said. “Justice too long delayed is justice denied.” King’s “Letter From Birmingham Jail” would first appear in the national press in May and was widely circulated. It also stated: “Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.”
A month later, Gov. Wallace prevented African Americans from enrolling at The University of Alabama until President John F. Kennedy called for troops from the Alabama National Guard to assist federal officials in integrating the university.
That night Kennedy addressed the nation.
“The heart of the question is whether all Americans are to be afforded equal rights and equal opportunities, whether we are going to treat our fellow Americans as we want to be treated. If an American, because his skin is dark, cannot eat lunch in a restaurant open to the public, if he cannot send his children to the best public school available, if he cannot vote for the public officials who will represent him, if, in short, he cannot enjoy the full and free life which all of us want, then who among us would be content to have the color of his skin changed and stand in his place? Who among us would then be content with the counsels of patience and delay?” Kennedy said. “One hundred years of delay have passed since President Lincoln freed the slaves, yet their heirs, their grandsons, are not fully free. They are not yet freed from the bonds of injustice. They are not yet freed from social and economic oppression. And this Nation, for all its hopes and all its boasts, will not be fully free until all its citizens are free.”
He also announced he was asking Congress to enact civil rights legislation.
Just after midnight, on June 12, Medgar Evers, Mississippi field secretary of the NAACP, pulled in to his driveway in Jackson. He’d been at a strategy meeting with lawyers at a local church. He got out of his car, carrying NAACP T-shirts with the slogan “Jim Crow Must Go” on them. He was shot in the back with a high-powered rifle. He collapsed outside his front door, where his wife, Myrlie found him. He was taken to the hospital in Jackson and was initially refused entry because of his race. After his family explained who he was he was admitted. He died within the hour.
King’s “I Have A Dream Speech” was delivered on Aug. 28.
“Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy. Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice. Now is the time to lift our nation from the quick sands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood. Now is the time to make justice a reality for all of God’s children,” King said.
Just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, a bomb exploded under the steps of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham (already nicknamed Bombingham because of explosions Ku Klux Klan members liked to use going back to the 1940s, mainly to discourage African American families from moving into certain areas). Four little girls were killed: Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, and Carole Robertson, all 14, and Cynthia Wesley, 11.
Two months later President Kennedy is assassinated.
No, there was nothing simple about that march on Washington, that speech, or any of the marches and speeches that followed within the civil rights movement, or the lives that would be lost. I think these are all things we should be mindful of when we celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.
“Even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream,” he said. “It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”
Steve Gillespie is editor of The Daily Press. Email him at editor@paragoulddailypress.com.
