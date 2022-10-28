Charles Brough, a Mississippi native and former professor at the University of Arkansas, became the 25th governor of Arkansas in 1917 in a time of change. The early 20th century was a time promising tremendous changes in the way that Americans worked and lived, and Americans were excited about what the future held. And Americans were calling for a modern system of government to keep up with the changing times. And Brough was ready to deliver.

He quickly enacted school reform measures in the state, creating compulsory attendance laws and expanding vocational education. Brough enacted numerous other reforms. He created the Arkansas Corporation Commission in 1917 to oversee utilities in the state and pushed for a modern highway system in the state. Though the highway plan was bogged down by financial problems and mismanagement at the county level, it did result in 2,500 miles of new highway being constructed. He also pushed through a law in 1917 allowing women to vote in state party primaries, where most elections in the state took place at the time.

