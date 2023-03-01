I was just 13 years old when Jimmy Carter was elected president in 1976, but I can tell you there were a lot of adults worn out and fed up with the national political environment by that time after dealing with assassinations, social upheaval, Vietnam, and the Watergate scandal.

Carter, Georgia’s governor, campaigned for president as a Washington outsider. It got him elected, but it didn’t help him after he was in office.

Steve Gillespie is editor of The Daily Press. Email him at editor@paragoulddailypress.com.