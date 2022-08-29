I was mortified when I picked up a recent Jonesboro Sun and read the headline which read “Man records 11 arrests in past year.” I was mortified because the man in the article was me, and the last year that was being recalled was my life fueled by addiction. I was mortified that my three daughters would now suffer embarrassment to go along with the personal pain experienced by a divorce and broken home. This was not always their lives or mine.

From 2012 to 2020, I was the director of three drug treatment programs in the state of Arkansas. I was a certified counselor, clinical supervisor and ASU alumni obtaining my master’s in public administration in 2018. My family enjoyed a nice home and was living the “American Dream” we are all chasing. Until “life’s” troubles came knocking and my way of coping proved to be utterly destructive.