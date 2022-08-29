I was mortified when I picked up a recent Jonesboro Sun and read the headline which read “Man records 11 arrests in past year.” I was mortified because the man in the article was me, and the last year that was being recalled was my life fueled by addiction. I was mortified that my three daughters would now suffer embarrassment to go along with the personal pain experienced by a divorce and broken home. This was not always their lives or mine.
From 2012 to 2020, I was the director of three drug treatment programs in the state of Arkansas. I was a certified counselor, clinical supervisor and ASU alumni obtaining my master’s in public administration in 2018. My family enjoyed a nice home and was living the “American Dream” we are all chasing. Until “life’s” troubles came knocking and my way of coping proved to be utterly destructive.
Now I’m left broken, reflecting on so many mistakes and regrets. I can admit that my showers here in jail are spent bitterly weeping over the destruction I’ve caused in my children’s lives. The drug treatment which I offered so many in my professional career is nowhere to be found for me. I have recently been accepted into John 3:16, pending the court’s approval (which is apparently a long shot I’m told).
While the court record will report 11 arrests, what it won’t say is that the detention center recorded a record of 375 inmates, many of which are an overflow of inmates awaiting transfer to prison for drug-related simple possession charges due to prison overcrowding. There has to be a better way.
Addiction crosses all socio-economic and racial lines and most will agree that incarceration has proven ineffective. If we don’t change our outlook and way in which society treats those addicted to drugs, we will relive our somber regret of the 1890s where alcoholics were give lobotomies and thrown into sanitariums labeled “insane.” There is a better way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.