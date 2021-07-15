Recently, a story on the front page of the Jonesboro Sun was about Lake City’s very successful fundraiser to make improvements to their city park, which is named for Wayne “Biscuits” Short. It reminded me to put a story about him in writing.
At a time when most Lake City males had a nickname, “Biscuits” fit Wayne Short like a glove. Some people may have said he was fat, but stout is a better word. His body concealed a gifted athlete who was very strong with cat-quick reflexes.
Biscuits was a couple of years younger than most of us when we played American Legion baseball in the summer together. He was a very good ball player and could keep a busload of players entertained on road trips. However, it’s a home run he hit during high school that’s my favorite memory of him.
In the spring of 1959, his Lake City Catfish and our Trumann Wildcats had qualified for the state high school baseball tournament. The games were played on Little Rock’s historic Lamar Porter Field, which is still being used. A grassy slope went up beyond the outfield to a group of tall pine trees. A Little League field was on the other side of them.
Lake City’s first opponent was a team that featured a hard-throwing pitcher. Biscuits hit one of those fastballs as square as a round bat can hit a round ball. Everyone in the grandstand came to their feet and watched the ball disappear into the tops of the pine trees. Witnesses at the Little League field later said it bounced against their fence.
How far did it go? Old-timers would describe it as a country mile. Today, I used computer software to measure the distance from home plate to the Little League fence. It’s between 480-500 feet.
On a field where many former and future baseball professionals have played, it’s doubtful anyone has hit a ball further than a Lake City teenager that everybody called Biscuits.
Curt Seymore
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.