‘Arkansas state legislators met, voted on a bunch of boring budget stuff, and went home” is not a sentence that grabs readers’ attention, but it’s pretty much what happened during the just-ended fiscal session.
The fiscal sessions occur every even-numbered year and are designed to focus on the budget, but lawmakers can debate other bills if they can get two-thirds of their fellow legislators to agree.
That didn’t happen. After an increasingly acrimonious few years, lawmakers didn’t deem it necessary to discuss difficult issues like COVID – of which there’s not much to fight about for the moment – and abortion.
No one knows for certain what will happen with COVID. As for abortion, legislators hit pause.
Some lawmakers, including Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, sought to pass a law similar to Texas’s that bans abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected. That law allows uninvolved citizens to sue individuals connected to banned abortions for $10,000.
Many Arkansas lawmakers didn’t want to go there this year. Again, it’s a fiscal session. Also, they’re awaiting a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a Mississippi case challenging Roe v. Wade, the court decision that legalized abortion nationwide. If justices overturn that ruling, then almost all abortions would become illegal in Arkansas under current state law.
There’s also discomfort with the enforcement mechanism, where people who had nothing to do with the abortion can sue for a profit.
It helped that the state’s premier pro-life lobbying group, the Family Council, did not push for the bill. Instead, lawmakers appropriated $1 million for pro-life pregnancy resource centers that support women and encourage them to carry their babies to term.
This is probably the last time the Legislature will meet during Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s time in office. Much will have changed when they meet again next January.
First, the Supreme Court will have ruled on that Mississippi case, so lawmakers will have more clarity regarding abortion.
Second, Arkansas will have a new governor – almost certainly Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who will have been elected by a large majority.
So was Hutchinson, but Sanders benefits from her close relationship with President Trump and will see her role differently than Hutchinson has.
Hutchinson has been a traditional governor and a traditional Republican. He has signed the anti-abortion legislation sent to him by lawmakers, but the bulk of his attention has been focused elsewhere – economic development, tax policy, the state’s Medicaid expansion program, streamlining state government, and, the last two years, COVID.
Sanders is more of a culture warrior who has made opposing President Biden and the “radical left” a centerpiece of her campaign. The office’s day-to-day demands will require her to spend a lot of time on bread-and-butter issues and managing the executive branch, as her father did. But she’ll keep her edge, as her father did.
Finally, the Legislature will look different. Thanks to redistricting and the state’s ongoing political shift, it probably will be even more Republican than the 78.5 percent Republican it already is. The acrimonious Senate will be led by a new president pro tempore, Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, whose colleagues elected him last week.
Meanwhile, some of the most outspoken senators will be leaving. Those include Rapert, who is running for lieutenant governor; Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, a combative combat veteran who pulls no punches; Sen. Jim Hendren of Gravette, the Senate’s only independent who is vocally so; and Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, the Senate’s most visible liberal, who is term limited.
Those four, along with five others, definitely are not returning to the 35-member Senate for various reasons, and that number could grow. Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark, faces four primary challengers in a closely watched race. Sen. James Sturch, R-Batesville, who recently gave an emotional speech from the Senate floor calling for civility, faces two challengers, including Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn. Six other Republican incumbents face primary challengers.
It remains to be seen what all these changes will mean.
But go ahead and assume that, after the Legislature meets next year in regular session, the summary will be more interesting than “Arkansas state legislators met, voted on a bunch of boring stuff, and went home.”
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.