Whomever approved spotlighting the "Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library" for the TV promotion before the "Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo," (September 12-13) deserves counseling. Broadcast repeatedly on KAIT, that decision process deserves a case study on the who, what, when, where, why, and how it came to pass. Who approved highlighting a public institution, then under fire for its so-called business-like practices regarding the products and services it provides at taxpayer expense?

During the TV campaign, concerned citizens were already a year into urging library directors and the library board to tweak the business practices for the Children's Section, to no avail. This issue had been reported in the Jonesboro Sun and on Region 8 News, so it's reasonable to speculate that the choice was intended to bolster the library's standing amongst the business community - kind of a public-private massaging for obfuscation.