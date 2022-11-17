Whomever approved spotlighting the "Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library" for the TV promotion before the "Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo," (September 12-13) deserves counseling. Broadcast repeatedly on KAIT, that decision process deserves a case study on the who, what, when, where, why, and how it came to pass. Who approved highlighting a public institution, then under fire for its so-called business-like practices regarding the products and services it provides at taxpayer expense?
During the TV campaign, concerned citizens were already a year into urging library directors and the library board to tweak the business practices for the Children's Section, to no avail. This issue had been reported in the Jonesboro Sun and on Region 8 News, so it's reasonable to speculate that the choice was intended to bolster the library's standing amongst the business community - kind of a public-private massaging for obfuscation.
On November 8, 2022, voters reduced the millage from 2 to 1. As Director Adams has stated, a strategic planning study will be conducted. It's a "dollars to donuts" bet that more of what CTE found will be exposed, verifying that the library has been over-funded for years. The strategic study might even include a recommendation to reinforce the library's fiduciary responsibility to its employer (us) rather than its affiliates (Jonesboro Unlimited?) - some type of forcing function to better assure residents that their vote to increase the millage from 1 to 2 to build out the library system decades ago, won't end up in the collective memory hole again.
Judge Day and Mayor Copenhaver could order a comprehensive review of all revenue-producing legislation, and then inform residents of all other taxes and fees eligible for a vote by the People, to sunset that expense. For balance, the city council can vote to exempt the Downtown Jonesboro Improvement District (DJID) from realizing any benefit from the millage reduction, since the DJID sought and received city council approval for a real property tax increase in 2021, an increase that CTE opposed in City Council chambers.
So, thanks, CTE for helping hardworking taxpayers throughout the county. It's apparent that the elected and appointed officials fail to demand the best practices in public administration and, by choosing the library for promotion of the expo, the private sector assists in that effort.
