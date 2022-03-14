Jonesboro voters will decide on May 24th if the method of electing city council members will be changed. A proposal is on the ballot to choose half of the city council in ward elections rather than on a city-wide basis.
Will electing half of the council from wards lower the cost of running for office? That remains to be seen. Individuals with the means to contribute and a larger stake in council decisions will continue to exert a disproportionate influence. Instead of sending out one or two mailings city wide, you may have well-funded campaigns doing seven or eight mailings in a ward election.
Voters will have a stronger voice in picking the council member from their ward if this initiative is approved. On the other hand, the ordinary citizen will find the city council is less responsive to their problem as no longer accountable to all of the city.
A city council elected from wards will have a narrower outlook than one selected on a city-wide basis. Studies have shown that council members elected from wards tend to take the “Not In My Backyard” approach to housing supply issues and social service needs far more than those chosen by the entire municipality.
There is no question that many cities have moved away from at-large voting. A mix of at-large and ward voting is preferable to a council composed solely of members elected from districts. It may be a good idea to pass the proposal to avoid having a total ward system imposed by an activist judiciary at some point in the future. The proponents of ward voting are likely to be disappointed by the unintended consequences of this change.
Clint Hatcher
Jonesboro
