An op-ed columnist praised the Biden administration for its handling of the economy. This view from the ivory tower does not reflect the widespread concerns of ordinary people which are hardly imaginary. Working families and senior citizens struggle to fill their shopping carts with groceries. 20 million Americans are now behind in paying their power bills. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reports an increase in car loan delinquencies. Farmers face higher input costs leading to more inflation at the grocery store.

According to a Wharton School of Business budget study, the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” will have “statistically zero” impact on price levels. President Biden’s decision to release one million barrels of oil daily from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over a 6 month period (conveniently ending after the November election) has depleted the SPR to the lowest level since 1984. The SPR must to be replenished and many analysts predict that gas prices will surge again once this happens.