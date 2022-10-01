An op-ed columnist praised the Biden administration for its handling of the economy. This view from the ivory tower does not reflect the widespread concerns of ordinary people which are hardly imaginary. Working families and senior citizens struggle to fill their shopping carts with groceries. 20 million Americans are now behind in paying their power bills. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reports an increase in car loan delinquencies. Farmers face higher input costs leading to more inflation at the grocery store.
According to a Wharton School of Business budget study, the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” will have “statistically zero” impact on price levels. President Biden’s decision to release one million barrels of oil daily from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over a 6 month period (conveniently ending after the November election) has depleted the SPR to the lowest level since 1984. The SPR must to be replenished and many analysts predict that gas prices will surge again once this happens.
In addition to excessive government spending, the Federal Reserve’s “free money” policies (formerly near zero interest rates along with endless purchasing of mortgage securities) have also helped to create the present inflationary conditions.
Fairly or not, national leaders are always held responsible for the economy. The spending and energy policies of the Biden administration have at the very least added fuel to the inflationary fire. Environmental groups (holding considerable sway over a Democratic president and Congress) contribute to climate change by opposing low carbon nuclear power and attempts to reform excessive delays in infrastructure permitting. Energy pipelines needed to sustain power grid reliability and transmission lines to tie renewables into that grid are blocked with endless lawsuits. The current crisis in Europe clearly demonstrates the importance of affordable energy to the economy and human well-being.
Let’s hope that voters will look past the political theatre and send a clear message in November.
