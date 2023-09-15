The 1890s were the beginning of a new and difficult chapter in Arkansas history. Race, which had long been an undercurrent in the social and political history of the state, emerged as an issue once again as a new series of segregation laws were proposed in the legislature with the sole purpose of separating and subjugating African-Americans. The result would usher in a new era of oppression for many that lasted decades in the state.

In the 1890 election, Arkansas took a sharp reactionary turn with new legislators and Gov. James Eagle coming to office. Not long after the 1891 legislative session started, Sen. John Tillman proposed a new bill based on a Mississippi law that mandated that railroad passengers be segregated by race on the train and be required to sit in separate rooms while waiting on their trains. Tillman was a Fayetteville attorney, elected to the state senate in 1888, and lobbied fiercely for the bill.

