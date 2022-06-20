Once upon a time, there was a "bank president" who became unhappy because his bonus was not what he thought that it should be. He discussed the problem with everyone who would listen, and some of those people thought that he should do something about it. He agreed and, with the help of others, devised a plan to get that bonus, along with the bonuses that he felt like those "loyal to him" should also have gotten.
The only problem was that he needed someone in authority in the bank to let in the "thieves" who would take the money out of the safe. There was no one on the inside of the bank who would help him directly, but they sympathized because of their "misguided loyalty" to him and not the bank, their real employer. Through threats and attempted intimidation, the "bank president" was sure that on the day in question this "vice president" would remain loyal, even against his better judgment.
When the day came for the attempted "theft," the "bank president" met with his supporters and sent them off to the bank. Of course, he wouldn't be with them, only in spirit. Some were disappointed because they just knew that he would "lead" the "attack" on the bank. As they approached the bank, the "vice president" shook his head and closed the curtains on the bank door to keep them out.
They became angrier than they already were and stormed the bank, breaking windows and assaulting the security guards on duty, who couldn't bring themselves to shoot people that they assumed were their friends. The "vice president" hid with a few "bank loyal" employees in one of the "safe rooms" inside the vault area. Finally, the police arrived and ended the attack on the bank.
Question: Is the "bank president" guilty of any crimes? Those who stormed the bank were prosecuted. Should he be as well?
Robert Butler
Marmaduke
