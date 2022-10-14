The upcoming library millage vote is not about Crowley Ridge Regional Library. It is about the public libraries in Jonesboro, Lake City, Monette, Caraway and Brookland.
The vote is about defunding the libraries in Jonesboro, Lake City, Monette, Caraway and Brookland. It is about cutting the millage for these Craighead County libraries from two-tenths of one penny to one-tenth of one penny.
Those wanting to defund public libraries in Craighead County have an interesting but flawed argument. Their argument is that these five libraries have enough money in the bank to have their income cut in half.
Then with the 50% cut in funding, these five libraries would use the money in the bank for the next two-three years to get by; get only 50% of prior funding levels and then when the money in the bank is spent, survive on only 50% of the current level.
How about you? Do you have too much money in the bank? So much you could cut your income in half, survive for two-three years, and then get by with 50% of your previous level of income. I don’t think anyone would want to do this. So why should we expect this of the library?
I looked at my 2021 tax statement. My wife and I provided 28 cents per day to funding of the five libraries in Craighead County. This is about a nickel each day to each of the five libraries. I certainly think I get a lot of value and service for a nickel a day to each of the five libraries in Craighead County.
What about your level of library funding? If you own real estate and personal property worth $200,000 and assessed at $40,000 (assessment is 20% of fair value), your funding for the library at the current rate of 2 mils is about 21 cents per day. If the defunders get their way, you would save about a dime a day. But at what cost in services from the library?
Save the libraries. Vote no.
