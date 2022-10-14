The upcoming library millage vote is not about Crowley Ridge Regional Library. It is about the public libraries in Jonesboro, Lake City, Monette, Caraway and Brookland.

The vote is about defunding the libraries in Jonesboro, Lake City, Monette, Caraway and Brookland. It is about cutting the millage for these Craighead County libraries from two-tenths of one penny to one-tenth of one penny.