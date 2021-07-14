Why do the two hospitals in Jonesboro not require workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19? When I first learned of this while talking to a local hospital worker, I almost couldn't believe it. I had assumed that any medical business would absolutely do everything they could to protect their patients.
Hospitals have the legal right to require staff to be vaccinated. Houston Methodist Hospitals recently did this. This is just as important or maybe more so than wearing masks. (I'm vaccinated and a devout mask wearer.)
John Foltz
Jonesboro
