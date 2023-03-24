The spring of 1865 was a dark time for Confederates in Arkansas. Control of the state had been reduced to a corner of southern Arkansas, disorder rose as starving troops ransacked homesteads for food, and soldiers deserted in droves. The end was coming.

Since the fall of Little Rock to the U.S. Army in 1863, the state was split in two. The state’s Confederate government had established a new capital in the small village of Washington in Hempstead County. However, the state legislature met only briefly at Washington in 1864. Losses on the battlefield piled up. Retreats continued, refugees ran for their lives, and morale sank. As a result, Gov. Harris Flanagin saw control of his dwindling corner of the state slip away.

Dr. Ken Bridges is a Professor of History at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. He is the proud father of six children. He has written seven books and his columns appear in more than 85 papers in two states. Dr. Bridges can be contacted by email at kbridges@southark.edu.