This weekend marks our first Sunday Extra.
The Sunday Extra is exactly what the name implies – a little something extra for our subscribers.
The Sunday online publication provides a bridge between our weekend edition that comes out on Saturdays and our Tuesday edition.
On the news end, readers can expect feature content with some breaking news. This edition will give us an opportunity to report on something that happens late Friday or early Saturday prior to Tuesday’s edition.
It will also allow funeral homes to submit obituaries and communicate funeral arrangements that are made after our Friday deadline and prior to our Saturday deadline for the Extra.
Perhaps the most exciting aspect is that it provides a platform to share Friday night high school sports, which our sports editor, Kevin Turbeville, has faithfully covered and posted to our website as single stories.
Now those stories will be built into a sports page creating a format more familiar to our readers. With an early Saturday evening deadline, there will also be an opportunity to report on some ASU athletics, as well as more St. Louis Cardinals action.
The Sunday Extra will not be a full edition but will offer a few pages of online-only content in our E-edition.
For those who subscribe to the E-edition or are print subscribers who have been taking advantage of their E-edition access, you will get the Sunday Extra the same way you get your daily E-editions.
If you are a subscriber and you do not already have access to the E-edition the process is pretty simple.
First, you need to make sure you have an email address on your circulation account with The Sun. You can call the office to confirm or send your email address to sos@jonesborosun.com. (Remember if you are planning to log in for the first time this weekend, this needs to be done today).
Once you have confirmation that the email address is listed on your account, you need to create a login. This will be done using your email address. When you click on the E-edition link on the jonesborosun.com website, there will be a prompt to log in or sign up.
Select sign up – this is not to subscribe simply to create a login for existing subscribers. You will be prompted to enter a screen name of your choosing, your email address and a password. A confirmation email will be sent to you, so be sure you use an email you are able to check. Once you have confirmed you are indeed signing up for your access, you can return to the E-edition and select log in and enter your email address and password.
If for some reason it says there is already an account connected to your email, try resetting the password, which will also send you an email to set up the log in. Our customer service folks will be available until 4 p.m. today (Friday) and back Monday at 9 a.m. to help with any issues.
If perhaps you picked this paper up as a single-copy sale and are thinking you should become a subscriber, online subscriptions can be purchased on our website, jonesborosun.com. To subscribe to the print edition (which also provides access to the E-edition), call customer service between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Speaking of weekdays, the addition of our Sunday Extra also means some shifting in our newsroom workweek and responsibilities. With the need for someone to oversee the completion of the Extra, Joe Schratz has stepped to the plate meaning his workweek will shift to include some Saturday hours.
Kevin Turbeville also continues to go above and beyond in producing high quality local sports coverage for our area. We are pleased to have this platform to showcase his work.
Our other staff members will also be contributing in different ways to provide the additional content needed for our Sunday Extra.
As we develop this publication, we hope it is both useful and enjoyable for our readers and a good way to start Sunday morning for us all.
Gretchen Hunt can be reached at ghunt@jonesborosun.com.
