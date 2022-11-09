We had Reuben sandwiches for supper Thursday in celebration of National Sandwich Day.
Whether you celebrate National Sandwich Day each Nov. 3 or not, I’m sure you have a favorite sandwich. Americans on average eat 200 sandwiches a year. It’s estimated 300 million sandwiches are consumed every day in this country.
I had my first Reuben at the American restaurant in Washington D.C. about 30 years ago. Its origin was listed as Nebraska on the menu. But, there are conflicting stories about its creation. Some credit Reuben Kulakofsky, a Lithuanian-born Jewish grocer in Omaha. Some credit Arnold Reuben, the German-Jewish owner of Reuben’s Delicatessen in New York City. I don’t care who came up with it, corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on rye bread with Thousand Island dressing, grilled in butter is delicious!
It’s interesting that the Reuben became a staple in Jewish-style delicatessens since it’s technically not kosher because it combines meat and cheese. I don’t know if it was a Reuben or not, but several sources state that John Lennon’s last meal was a corned beef sandwich. Corned beef likely first came about when people began preserving meat through salt-curing during ancient times in Europe and the Middle East. Presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Grover Cleveland were known to be partial to corned beef, and you might remember the controversy when it was reported that President Barack Obama ordered a corned beef sandwich with mayonnaise at Jerry’s Famous Deli in Miami in 2010 while campaigning for U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek, who was running for the U.S. Senate. David Sax broke the story in his Save the Deli blog under the title “Oy, Obama.” But his mistake was quickly corrected after a White House source clarified that Obama’s corned beef sandwich was ordered with mustard, it was Meek who wanted mayo on his. Yuk! No wonder he lost that election.
According to Taste Atlas this year, the Reuben is the second most popular American sandwich. What’s No. 1? Bacon, lettuce and tomato. Now that’s one you want mayonnaise on.
TasteAtlas.com states that the sandwich may be a variation of some that were prepared for teatime in England since Victorian times, and that the BLT first appeared in British cookbooks in the late 1920s. At Bonnie & Clyde’s Last Stop Cafe in Gibsland, Louisiana, where gangsters Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow picked up sandwiches before they were ambushed by lawmen and killed in 1934, you can still get a BLT just like Bonnie had that day, or a fried Bologna sandwich, like Clyde ordered. When you’re a sandwich geek with a morbid sense of curiosity you know about things like that. Frank Sinatra’s last meal was a grilled cheese. Jimi Hendrix’s last meal was a tuna salad sandwich.
According to Smithsonian Magazine, the tuna salad sandwich originated from an impulse to conserve. In the 19th century many Americans used scraps of chicken, ham or fish from supper, mixed it with mayonnaise and served it on lettuce for lunch along with leftover celery, pickles or olives mixed in, whatever was laying around, so it wouldn’t be wasted. As women started spending more time in public, near the beginning of the 20th century, restaurants that served lunches began offering “salads” also made from leftovers for ladies who were out shopping, attending lectures, museums and such.
“When further social and economic changes brought women into the public as office and department store workers, they found fish salads waiting for them at the affordable lunch counters patronized by busy urban workers,” the magazine states. “Unlike the ladies’ lunch, the office lunch hour had time limits. So lunch counters came up with the idea of offering the salads between two pieces of bread, which sped up table turnover and encouraged patrons to get lunch to go. When canned tuna was introduced in the early 20th century, lunch counters and home cooks could skip the step of cooking a fish and go straight to the salad.”
We can thank ladies for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, too, according to Smithsonian Magazine: “In the late-19th century, at elegant ladies’ luncheons, a popular snack was small, crustless tea sandwiches with butter and cucumber, cold cuts or cheese. Around this time, health food advocates like John Harvey Kellogg started promoting peanut products as a replacement for animal-based foods (butter included). So for a vegetarian option at these luncheons, peanut butter simply replaced regular butter. One of the earliest known recipes that suggested including jelly with peanut butter appeared in a 1901 issue of the Boston Cooking School Magazine.”
No vegetarian sandwiches for me. My mom introduced me to peanut butter, jelly and bacon as a kid. I still eat them, even though a friend of mine wrote that the photo of a PBB&J I’d made and posted on social media was “disgusting.”
Elvis Presley famously made a late night run in 1976 to Denver, Colorado, in his private jet to pick up 20-30 Fool’s Gold Loaf sandwiches from the Colorado Mine Company restaurant. The sandwiches included a loaf of sourdough bread, a pound of bacon, a jar of peanut butter and a jar of jelly – an estimated 8,000 calories. Supposedly Elvis liked to wash these down with champagne. He passed away in 1977.
Probably one of the most famous and expensive sandwiches ever was purchased on eBay in 2004 for $28,000. It was a grilled cheese Diane Duyser of Hollywood, Florida made in 1994, but after biting into it, she noticed the browning pattern of the toast resembled the Virgin Mary. So, she preserved it in a container and it was eventually bought by an Internet casino. I’ve seen pictures of it. I don’t believe it is the Virgin Mary’s image on the toast. It looks like Marlene Dietrich to me.
