What began in 2019, when voters defeated the "Team Jonesboro" 1% sales tax, is now culminating with Ordinance 23-005. This ordinance expands the power of the "City of Jonesboro Arkansas Public Facilities Board." In a nutshell, Mayor Copenhaver appears to be preparing to outsource responsibility for the "Jonesboro Sports-Complex and Convention Center" (JSC&CC).
For perspective, the "Jonesboro Facilities Board" was established in 1978 to fund residential housing. In 1980, the board's authority was expanded to fund health-care services. Now, Mayor Copenhaver wants to expand the board's power to include "...off-street parking, recreational and tourist facilities, (and) waterworks facilities...", all items listed in the ordinance, amongst others.
With the board's history and the ordinance explained: In 2021, when selling the city council to impose a "tax and only tax" for an indoor sports-complex, the Chair of the Advertising & Promotion Commission (A&PC), publicly assured "Jonesboro" that he'd return to the city council for its decision on funding options, e.g., self-funding, short-term loans, long-term loans, bond issuances, etc. Have funding options or a decision for the $55,000,000 JSC&CC been presented to the city council?
If residents own this facility, where is the punch-list that tracks funding, other issues and decisions in a transparent manner? Will the facility be managed by the city or out-sourced to a contractor? If city managed, how many employees, etc.? If contracted, can City Water & Light provide free utilities? Is there a cost-benefit analysis? Is it available for public review?
Ordinance 23-005 allows our elected officials to outsource all aspects - responsibility, accountability, and oversight - of the JSC&CC, to an unaccountable board. Mayor Copenhaver, please explain how this ordinance is "...in the best interest of the citizens..." It reads like a coup de grace against 80,000 residents you were elected to represent, and on the behalf of too many special interests, including the leaders of Team Jonesboro, the A&PC, and others unknown.
Did the A&PC chairman's promise to present funding options to the taxpayers' elected representatives for their decision help him convince 11 council members to impose a new 2% tax? For that reason alone, all 12 council members must vote "Nay."
