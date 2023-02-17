What began in 2019, when voters defeated the "Team Jonesboro" 1% sales tax, is now culminating with Ordinance 23-005. This ordinance expands the power of the "City of Jonesboro Arkansas Public Facilities Board." In a nutshell, Mayor Copenhaver appears to be preparing to outsource responsibility for the "Jonesboro Sports-Complex and Convention Center" (JSC&CC).

For perspective, the "Jonesboro Facilities Board" was established in 1978 to fund residential housing. In 1980, the board's authority was expanded to fund health-care services. Now, Mayor Copenhaver wants to expand the board's power to include "...off-street parking, recreational and tourist facilities, (and) waterworks facilities...", all items listed in the ordinance, amongst others.