I am a lover of words.
For as long as I can remember I have been reading and writing. My older sister is about 20 months older than me, so when the time came for her to learn to read, I decided it was time for me to learn, as well.
Reading led to writing, and while most of my writing today is journalistic, most of my writing as a child and teen was creative. I wrote countless poems, songs and short stories. I even enjoyed writing essays if the topic was interesting. I’ve started a couple of novels, though neither has reached fruition.
There is something magical about being able to form words from letters, sentences from words, paragraphs from sentences, and so on and so forth. It is, in a way, a puzzle – selecting just the right word and creating just the right sentence.
Similarly, there is nothing like reading something that is well-written. I have many friends who say “I’ll wait for the movie,” and I get it – but there is nothing as disappointing as going from what your mind has conjured from a well-written book to what Hollywood is able to do with it in the short time allotted for a feature film.
From my Dick and Jane days through high school English with some amazing instructors at Nettleton High School, I was exposed to so many books, oftentimes because of visits to our local library.
I will be upfront in saying I have a sentimental attachment to the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library. My love of words carries over to a love of libraries in general, and a love for our library in Jonesboro specifically.
That being said, I believe I can look past love to think rationally about the issue at hand with the proposed millage reduction regarding library funding. I love my children (even more than words and libraries), but that doesn’t mean they always get what they want.
I have listened to arguments from both sides, from statements that we could lose our entire library system to statements that the libraries can continue to operate full force with half the funding, and I have definitely heard a good deal of hyperbole from both those who seek to cut the library’s funding and those who seek to preserve it.
To insinuate that a future-funded institution with a $4.5 million budget and $6 million in the bank can easily sustain losing half of its funding is ludicrous. One must acknowledge that account balances include tax income from 2021 for the remainder of 2022 expenses and tax income collected so far in 2022 for 2023 expenses.
On the other hand, the truth is that even with less funding, there will continue to be a library. Can the library get by with half the funding? Probably, but is that our goal – to have a library system that gets by?
At the end of the day, do we want our library to simply survive or do we want it to thrive? That is a decision the voters will have to make. Is the library being asked to tighten its belt or go on a starvation diet? I personally see starvation in the library’s future if this change is approved.
Perhaps the most important thing I can do, though, with my love of words, is to be sure that people know what their vote means when they cast their ballot. So often it is easy to get confused about what the “no” and “yes” votes mean.
In this case, the ballot issue is seeking to reduce the millage that funds the library. Therefore, a “yes” vote is a vote to support the reduced millage and cut the library’s funding, while a “no” vote is a vote to leave the millage unchanged and continue the current funding for the library.
Early voting starts Monday and to add my own “could be considered over the top” statement to the mix, the future of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library is in the public’s hands.
Gretchen Hunt can be reached at ghunt@jonesborosun.com.
