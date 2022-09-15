When I was younger I used to enjoy talking politics with my father and a younger brother. It didn't usually take us long to conclude that the world would be a much better place if people in power would consult us before making any important decisions. Of course they never did!

At some point in these discussions my father could be counted upon to say something to the effect of "man is imperfect, and as long as men govern we will have imperfect government. We will only have perfect government when we have theocracy; that is, when God governs us."