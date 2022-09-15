When I was younger I used to enjoy talking politics with my father and a younger brother. It didn't usually take us long to conclude that the world would be a much better place if people in power would consult us before making any important decisions. Of course they never did!
At some point in these discussions my father could be counted upon to say something to the effect of "man is imperfect, and as long as men govern we will have imperfect government. We will only have perfect government when we have theocracy; that is, when God governs us."
For the better part of my first 20 years of life I accepted that theory at face value. Then I got out into the wider world, began to think for myself, and started to question things that I had always been taught not to question. That was when I began to realize that theocracy is only theoretically the rule of god.
In practice it is the rule of priests, emams, exalted phoobas or whoever else claims to speak on behalf of whatever deity is supposedly in charge.
Heresy, that is holding opinions contrary to official doctrine, is typically a capital offense under a theocracy. Don't take my word for it, look at Afghanistan under the Taliban. Don't think Christianity would ever be like that? Take a look at Europe in the middle ages.
Our Founding Fathers were well aware of the dangers inherent in established religion. That's the reason they included the clause "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof", in the first amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
A strong Christian nationalist movement is currently on the rise in this country. Its proponents would like very much to see theocracy prevail. Don't fall for it. Let imperfect men govern imperfect earth imperfectly and let God tend to heaven. The longest any human will have to deal with the imperfection is around 70 years, more or less. A mere moment in eternity.
