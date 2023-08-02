Congressman Bruce Westerman (R-AR) is correct (Sun, July 28) that expansion of endangered species protection by the Biden-Harris Administration will only make the current “none-of-the-above” domestic energy policy worse. I am not against renewable energy; however, connecting such sources into the power grid is not easily accomplished. Writing in Forbes (July 27), James Broughel noted that a clean energy transmission link to bring hydropower from Canada to New England is still uncompleted after nine years.
One of the great New Deal accomplishments was rural electrification which delivered power to unserved areas. The notion of a "Green New Deal" is laughable given the excessive regulation that faces any "brick and mortar" proposal in today's America. If Franklin D. Roosevelt had to deal with today's regulation and endless litigation; the Great Depression would have been over before the commencement of a single public works project.
Without an adequate domestic energy supply, the national power grid will experience increasing reliability issues. As of February 2023, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that only 21.5% of the power supply comes from renewables which includes 3.4% from solar. 60.2% of electricity is produced from fossil fuels and 18.2% from nuclear energy. It should be noted that the same environmental groups blocking energy production have also opposed low-carbon nuclear power plants.
The growth of the administrative state has paralyzed our ability to utilize natural resources or build new infrastructure. It is one reason why the U.S. has virtually no domestic rare earth mineral industry despite the critical importance of such materials to the economy and national security. A 2015 analysis by the non-partisan Common Good found that a 6-year delay in building infrastructure added $3.7 trillion dollars in additional costs.
Philip K. Howard, author of “The Death of Common Sense” has been calling attention to this kind of obstruction and waste for many years. Some progress was made with permitting gridlock during the Trump-Pence Administration. Unfortunately, this was accomplished through Executive Order rather than legislation. The actions to streamline environmental permits were quickly reversed once President Biden assumed office.
If the U.S. is to be competitive and maintain first world living standards, we must make it easier to tap abundant energy sources and build public works projects in a timely manner.
