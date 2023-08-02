Congressman Bruce Westerman (R-AR) is correct (Sun, July 28) that expansion of endangered species protection by the Biden-Harris Administration will only make the current “none-of-the-above” domestic energy policy worse. I am not against renewable energy; however, connecting such sources into the power grid is not easily accomplished. Writing in Forbes (July 27), James Broughel noted that a clean energy transmission link to bring hydropower from Canada to New England is still uncompleted after nine years.

One of the great New Deal accomplishments was rural electrification which delivered power to unserved areas. The notion of a "Green New Deal" is laughable given the excessive regulation that faces any "brick and mortar" proposal in today's America. If Franklin D. Roosevelt had to deal with today's regulation and endless litigation; the Great Depression would have been over before the commencement of a single public works project.