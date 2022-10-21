In my seven-plus decades I cannot remember not being in a library. And I have loved them all. In elementary school, my mother took me up the marble steps of the Carnegie library in my Indiana hometown to the children’s department. I have a bequest in my will to this library.

Libraries have a rich history in America. Benjamin Franklin funded the first subscription library in 1731. (He also originated the first post office and fire department in the colonies.) Free lending libraries were begun in 1833. Cities, counties, states and the federal government have all contributed to public libraries over the past 200 years. Andrew Carnegie gifted 1700 public library buildings in his lifetime.