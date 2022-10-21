In my seven-plus decades I cannot remember not being in a library. And I have loved them all. In elementary school, my mother took me up the marble steps of the Carnegie library in my Indiana hometown to the children’s department. I have a bequest in my will to this library.
Libraries have a rich history in America. Benjamin Franklin funded the first subscription library in 1731. (He also originated the first post office and fire department in the colonies.) Free lending libraries were begun in 1833. Cities, counties, states and the federal government have all contributed to public libraries over the past 200 years. Andrew Carnegie gifted 1700 public library buildings in his lifetime.
After World War II and the United States helped rebuild Europe, one of the first structures erected was a public library. Two decades before that nation had made books the departure point for their descent into the abyss. They burned them. Libraries contribute to what we call civil society. Along with democracy and the First Amendment I can think of no more important civic institution than libraries.
The library issue is not about funding – it is about books. Any community that can afford a shooting range and indoor athletic facility with a water park can certainly afford a public library. Albert Einstein said, "The only thing you absolutely have to know is the location of the library."
The sign in my front yard says “Love Your Library.” I do.
