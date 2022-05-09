Employment is the broadest economic indicator at the state level. State economic development officials like to cite job gains from individual projects. But a closer look reveals that Arkansas has an employment gap and is trailing national averages.
Consider that expansion is the natural state of the U.S. economy. In this century’s first 21 years, the economy expanded 224 months, interrupted by three recessions (2001, 2007-09, 2020) totaling 28 months, National Bureau of Economic Research records show.
Arkansas’ growth during these expansions trailed the U.S. average. In the first (November 2001 to December 2007), Arkansas’ job creation rate (5.2 percent) trailed the U.S. (5.5 percent). In the second (June 2009 to February 2020), Arkansas (11.6 percent) trailed the U.S. (16.4 percent) by a wider margin. The gap expanded though Arkansas’ jobs creation rate more than doubled (5.2 to 11.6 percent).
About one third of states topped the U.S. average, including two (Tennessee and Texas) that border Arkansas. The state with the best employment growth in the U.S. was Utah, with a jobs creation rate (32.8 percent) doubled the national average.
Utah policymakers are not complacent about their success. Instead, they are innovating with a policy experiment adopted by an additional 10 states. The experiment, termed a regulatory sandbox, is a set of rules that allow businesses, usually within a specific industry, to test themselves in a market without being subject to usual regulations.
The process occurs under the observation of state regulators over a multi-year period. Larger firms can have an advantage over smaller firms in navigating the regulatory process. Entrepreneurs with a new business model, product or service may also face the obstacle of a law or regulation written years or decades before a market existed. The sandbox gives them the liberty to operate until policymakers determine which regulations, if any, should apply to it.
Utah’s sandbox is all-inclusive, encompassing any industry. The other 10 states have applied the concept to a single industry. In the Southeast, Florida, North Carolina and West Virginia identified a tech sector for the experiment, an action also taken by Arizona, Nevada and Wyoming policymakers. Vermont, Kentucky and South Dakota created a sandbox for the insurance sector.
Hawaii’s sandbox targeted digital currency. A release explains the Digital Currency Innovation Lab “is a two-year initiative that aims to achieve a more in-depth perspective of digital currency” and “allows issuers to do business in Hawaii without obtaining a state money transmitter license during the effective period of the pilot program. The insights attained will be used to guide legislation and determine the future of digital currency activity in Hawaii.”
In Mississippi, the agricultural sector has been proposed for a sandbox.
Examining regulatory sandboxes in other states could help Arkansas close its employment gap.
Economist Greg Kaza is executive director of the Arkansas Policy Foundation, a Little Rock nonprofit think tank founded in 1995.
