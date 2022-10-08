Save our library! Vote against the millage decrease! It's a simple choice to make. It's the smart choice to make.

Our library is one of the best in the state, serving not just Jonesboro, but nearly all of Northeast Arkansas. People drive into the city from neighboring counties, there are branches in Caraway, Harrisburg, Lake City, Monette, and a brand new branch in Brookland, and three branches in Poinsett County that rely on the Jonesboro library for interlibrary services.