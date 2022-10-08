Save our library! Vote against the millage decrease! It's a simple choice to make. It's the smart choice to make.
Our library is one of the best in the state, serving not just Jonesboro, but nearly all of Northeast Arkansas. People drive into the city from neighboring counties, there are branches in Caraway, Harrisburg, Lake City, Monette, and a brand new branch in Brookland, and three branches in Poinsett County that rely on the Jonesboro library for interlibrary services.
The library does so much more than check out books, music and movies to the community. The following is just a taste of all the library offers:
-Six locations just in Craighead County, plus a bookmobile to reach those who cannot come to them.
-Visits to senior centers, nursing homes, Alzheimer's units and day centers for adults with disabilities.
-A business center, providing notary and fax services, printing, voter registration, legal forms, help with job applications and resumes, test prep and proctoring exams.
-Lunch and learns in everything from hobbies like gardening and crafting, to local services like police and firefighters.
-Visits to preschools, daycares, and public schools.
-Community Helper storytimes with local figures, police, newspeople, weather team and paramedics.
-Traveling Books program, 44 boxes of books delivered monthly to 13 different daycares and preschools, with literacy tips for parents and providers.
-Daily or twice daily children's activities during school breaks.
-Craft fairs, concerts, World Read Aloud Day, Pictures with Santa.
-A wildly successful Summer Reading Program.
Over the next month, people are going to throw a lot numbers around. Don't fall for the spin and misinformation. The reality that they have staked their campaign on is that if funding were cut in half, the library would have to "tighten its belt" to keep the doors open. Just look at the letters featured earlier this week, which laid out that funding would fall below the budget for all these programs. A cut in funding will result in a cut in services.
Ask yourself, which program listed would you cut to save the library? Which community would you underserve? Which branch office would you close? Which employees would you lay off? Which hours would you cut? If the answer is none, then the solution is simple.
Vote against the millage decrease and save your library!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.