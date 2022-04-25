There is an enormous hole in the sports programs in the public schools of Craighead County, and that hole is a swimming hole. Fortunately, that failing can be corrected soon upon the completion of the new sports center in Jonesboro, which according to all reports will include a sizable swimming pool.
Every able-bodied child that passes through our schools should be required to have a course in swimming, and the earlier the better. Swimming is the best sport of all sports for a child to acquire, for not only is the child drown-proofed, but the child learns a sport that can be enjoyed their whole life.
Furthermore, unlike football, basketball, soccer, rugby, etc. swimming does no harm to your body, instead it is good for the whole body, keeping the joints and muscles limber and strong.
When I was a student at Hendrix College in the 60’s, a one-semester course in swimming was required of every student. Having enjoyed that one semester, I went on to take two further courses, Life Saving and Life Saving Instructorship. As part of these two courses, the students took part in the Conway Learn to Swim Program, which was initiated by Bob Courtway, the instructor at Hendrix for swimming and other sports.
The two-month-long program was for all children in the third grade, who were taught the basics of swimming by the students in the above-mentioned classes. What a gift that was for these kids!
They learned to swim at an early age.
I am proposing that such a program be required for children in the third grade in the Craighead County Public Schools. The instructors could be members of the Jonesboro swim teams, who could fulfill their civic contributions to the county through such volunteerism.
We all know that we forget much of the content of our formal education, but swimming gives you pleasure and health your entire life. I am now 76 years old and swim for an hour twice a week at the St. Bernard’s Health Center. I have now swum laps for more than 50 years, and, unlike my compatriots who played competitive sports and came away with bum shoulders and knees, I have absolutely no problems with any of my muscles and joints.
So, let’s give our children the gift of a life time. Let’s teach them to swim.
J. Scott Darwin
Jonesboro
