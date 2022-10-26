Once again it is election season, a time to choose our representatives for various divisions of government and also to decide important causes and issues. It is also the time to implore our friends, family, church, and others to do the same.
The old cliche "the most important election of our lifetime" undoubtably applies this year, and probably every election cycle until Christ returns, if you're a believer, or until earth and humanity are destroyed by man-made climate change or COVID and COVID vaccines, but I digress.
Exodus 18:21 (from a book called the "Bible") says "select out of all the people able men, who fear God, men of truth, those who hate dishonest gain; and you shall place them over those as leaders" .... My advice is simple, vote the Bible, and if that is not possible vote the lessor of two evils. The worst option comes to kill, steal, and destroy. The best option is better but sometimes not by much. Sometimes the only difference is the speed in at which they operate, but I digressed again.
This will also be a time to reflect on our church and ourselves as we have a sacred responsibility to be stewards over this government. Will this election be mentioned there or discussed beforehand? If not ask why. The cowards and deceived will refuse. Anyone who says you shouldn't mix politics and religion already has. But what is it a religion of, and of who.
