Once again it is election season, a time to choose our representatives for various divisions of government and also to decide important causes and issues. It is also the time to implore our friends, family, church, and others to do the same.

The old cliche "the most important election of our lifetime" undoubtably applies this year, and probably every election cycle until Christ returns, if you're a believer, or until earth and humanity are destroyed by man-made climate change or COVID and COVID vaccines, but I digress.