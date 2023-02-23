Abraham Lincoln was born on February 12, 1809, and died on April 15, 1865. The 2012 movie “Lincoln,” ably written about in Steve Gillespie’s February 1st column, recounts much of the story of Lincoln and the Thirteenth Amendment abolishing slavery.

Arkansas figures twice in the movie, first with the Battle of Poison Spring when Black Union soldiers taken captive were murdered on the spot and then the wagon drivers played a game of smashing open their skulls. The final scene is with Arkansas ratifying the Thirteenth Amendment.