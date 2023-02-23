Abraham Lincoln was born on February 12, 1809, and died on April 15, 1865. The 2012 movie “Lincoln,” ably written about in Steve Gillespie’s February 1st column, recounts much of the story of Lincoln and the Thirteenth Amendment abolishing slavery.
Arkansas figures twice in the movie, first with the Battle of Poison Spring when Black Union soldiers taken captive were murdered on the spot and then the wagon drivers played a game of smashing open their skulls. The final scene is with Arkansas ratifying the Thirteenth Amendment.
Arkansas’s ratification on the day Booth assassinated Lincoln took place because a Union government-controlled Arkansas. Instead of being kidnapped as earlier planned, the evening before he declared that Black Union soldiers had earned the right to vote. The war was near its end, but the new president, Andrew Johnson, wanted Southern states readmitted to the Union. Had that happened, it is doubtful that the amendment would have passed. Mississippi ratified it in 2013.
How does this play out in Arkansas? Then Jonesboro state representative Jon Hubbard wrote that slavery “may actually have been a blessing in disguise,” but added that Black people "do not appreciate the value of a good education." His solution for the immigration problem was “planned wars or extermination.”
Hubbard was outflanked on the right by Loy Mauch, a Republican representative from Hot Spring County. Angered that the city of Hot Springs planned to celebrate Lincoln, he denounced Lincoln as a tyrant, John Wilkes Booth as a great American hero, neither Jesus nor Paul had criticized slavery, and the famous Union generals were Nazis. The Confederate battle flag, with Saint Andrew’s Cross, was a symbol of Jesus Christ.
On January 6th rioters carried it in their attack on the nation’s Capitol. No wonder Critical Race Theory must be banned.
