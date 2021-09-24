Regarding Wednesday's "Committee blocks resolutions" article in The Sun, I'm curious why those against the resolutions were not interviewed — even though a glance across the room would reveal that those were the majority present — but somehow two men who were for a resolution taking away a woman's right to choose what to do with her body managed to get in the paper.
It's especially glaring because both men aren't from Jonesboro at all. Heath Loftis, who hails from Stuttgart, drove up north with his entourage to promote his campaign to primary Sen. John Boozman.
If The Sun needed another straight white male to interview for the article, I was there the whole time, and I'll go ahead and give you my take: These resolutions were an attempt by Bobby Long to virtue signal to his base ahead of another runner-up finish in a primary for higher office, and if he was truly concerned about Jonesboro being a "pro-life" city, he should be promoting vaccines and masks, not the exact opposite.
Steven Summers
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.